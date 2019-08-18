Sister Lucy appeals to Vatican against her expulsion

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Standing firm on her decision not to leave the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC), Sr Lucy Kalapura has appealed to the Holy See to overrule the FCC’s expulsion order via registered post on Saturday. The nun, who led the protests against rape-accused Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar Diocese, now faces expulsion, which she has termed as ‘unjust’.

“There is a procedure to be followed. They should let my parents know about the dismissal way ahead of the final date. Here, the method they have chosen - to send a letter to my 84-year-old mother - is condemnable. They could have followed a decent way. They could have at least told my siblings first,” said Sr Lucy.

“I received the FCC habit when I was 20. We were given a lot of papers to sign at the time of joining. I do not remember signing any documents regarding the remuneration of services clause on dismissal from the Congregation,” she said. The congregation had intimated the nun’s mother Rosamma Scaria to take her daughter from the convent on Saturday. The letter was sent by Sr Jyothi Maria, Provincial Superior, residing at Deepthi Bhavan Convent in Mananthavady diocese, where Sr Lucy, too, is staying.

Sr Lucy has decided to continue in the convent in lay attire. “Four years ago, I had sought the permission of my Superior to wear lay clothes due to certain health issues. Since they have sidelined me here, I decided to switch over to lay attire,” said Sr Lucy.

The letter mentioned that Sr Lucy had given in writing when she joined the congregation that if she were to be dismissed she would not be eligible for any remuneration for services rendered to the Church. “Sr Lucy will be returned the share of inheritance submitted to the congregation without interest,” said Sr Jyothi.

Sr Lucy was issued the dismissal order by the Superior General of the congregation Sr Ann Joseph on August 5. However, she was given an option to appeal against the order at the Vatican within 10 days from August 7. Sr Lucy was sent several warning letters accusing her of disobedience and breaking the vow of poverty amongst other ‘wrong-doings,’ including publishing her book ‘Snehamazhayil’, taking part in TV channel discussions, registering a car in her own name, availing a loan without seeking permission and publishing her articles in non-Christian weeklies and dailies. She was also accused of learning driving and getting a licence without the permission of her Superior General.

Controversial letter

The letter sent by Sr Jyothi Maria, Provincial Superior, residing at Deepthi Bhavan Convent in Mananthavady diocese mentioned that Sr Lucy had given in writing that if she were to be dismissed she would not be eligible for any remuneration for services rendered to the Church.