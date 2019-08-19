‘More flights from Gulf to Kerala during Onam’, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan makes promise in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has promised that additional flights will be operated to Kerala from Gulf countries during Onam season to alleviate the difficulties faced by expatriate passengers.

“This facility will be continued during other festival seasons and holidays too,” he said while inaugurating the meeting of Pravasi Legal Cell here on Sunday.

He added that the Union Government would bring remarkable changes in the Emigration Act.

“The Central Government has ended the policy of weighing the mortal remains and fixing the rate for transportation of bodies. The External Affairs Ministry has taken measures to initiate immediate action to bring mortal remains of those who pass away abroad,” he said.

The Union Minister said the government would soon sign an international treaty to shift NRIs who are serving jail sentence abroad to Indian jails. “Right now, this treaty is existing in 60 countries. The MEA is looking to set up such an agreement,” he said.

Muraleedharan, who was visiting Kochi for the first time after assuming office, added that the Union Government had not diluted any of the provisions of RTI Act.

“The government has brought an amendment related to the term of Information Commissioner only,” he said. The former BJP state chief commenced his programmes in Kochi after interacting with party workers at the Guest House on Sunday morning.