Truth dawns on CPM: Leaders are arrogant

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When the Left front suffered a debacle in the Lok Sabha elections, several fingers were pointed at the CPM state leadership for its “arrogance”. Veteran M M Lawrence was the only one to come out in the party ranks, echoing the same.

Finally, the truth seems to have dawned on the leadership, with the party report presented at the state secretariat meeting here on Sunday saying its leaders should behave decently with the general public. The report presented by state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan stated that the party was all for self-correction.

The main agenda of the two-day meeting is to improve the performance of the LDF government, discuss changes required at the organisational level and the party’s working style. Discussion on the report is scheduled for Monday.

In the Kolkata plenum, there was a suggestion for aggressive organisational work, but it was not fully implemented, the report stated. There was also criticism that the party’s affiliate organisations were not active enough even after the plenum suggestion.

The state secretariat meeting and the state committee meeting will discuss the ensuing byelections to the six assembly constituencies.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Politburo member in-charge (organisation) S Ramachandran Pillai are taking part in the meeting.