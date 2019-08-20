Home States Kerala

MVD suspends Sriram’s driving licence for a year

The Regional Transport Officer in Thiruvananthapuram issued the order on Monday.

Published: 20th August 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Experts of Volkswagen company examining the car driven by Sriram Venkataraman in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Facing criticism over the delay in taking action against IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman for speeding and dangerous driving that led to the death of journalist KM Basheer, the Motor Vehicles Department on Monday suspended the driving license of the officer for one year. However, the licence of Wafa Firoze, owner of the car that hit Basheer’s motorcycle and co-passenger, will not be suspended now. Sriram has been asked to submit his licence before the licensing authority in Thiruvananthapuram or the Joint Regional Transport Officer, Mattanchery in Kochi, who issued the licence.

The Regional Transport Officer in Thiruvananthapuram issued the order on Monday. The suspension period is between August 19, 2019 and August 18, 2020. Sriram can appeal the order before the Deputy Transport Commissioner (Southern region) within 30 days. Sriram drove the Volkswagen Vento car belonging to his friend Wafa, when it rammed Basheer’s motorcycle in front of the Public Office at Museum Road on August 3, killing the Siraj daily’s reporter.

A report by MVD found that the dangerous and careless driving led to the fatal accident. Yet, the department took 17 days to take action against the erring bureaucrat. The official explanation for the delay was that it was waiting for a response for its notice served on the accused.

The order issued on Monday mentioned that the accused did not respond to the notice issued under Sections 19 (1) (F) and 21 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The action came after the delay was pointed out to Transport Minister A K Saseendran who also said a probe would be ordered to find if the delay was deliberate.

Experts examine car T’Puram: Experts from Volkswagen examined the car driven by IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman on the day of the incident. A team of data retrieving experts arrived from Pune and examined the vehicle. It’s expected that they would be able to determine the speed at which Sriram was driving the car when it hit the journalist.

The car was examined in the presence of the special police team which is probing the case. Police sources said the experts will be examining the Event Data Recorder (EDR) in a bid to garner more information. The police source said data retrieved from the EDR could throw light into the speed, steering, braking, force of impact of accident and other such events.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sriram Venkataraman drunk driving road accident Motor Vehicles Department driving licence
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp