Sister Lucy locked up in convent; police launch probe

Sr Lucy was issued the dismissal order by the Superior General of the congregation on August 5. 

Published: 20th August 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Sister Lucy was banned from church activities for demanding arrest of Bisshop Franco in nun rape case.

Sister Lucy was banned from church activities for demanding arrest of Bisshop Franco in nun rape case. (Photo | ANI/Twitter)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The police on Monday registered a case against members of a convent in Karakkamala under Mananthavady diocese in Wayanad over the illegal confinement of Sister Lucy Kalappura who had supported the protest against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused in a rape case. 

Lucy, in her written complaint to the police, said that she found herself locked inside the convent on Monday morning as she got ready to attend the holy mass in the nearby church. Based on her complaint, Vellamunda police registered a case under Section 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code. 

“We were informed about the incident around 6.45 am. We immediately called in the other nuns who had gone for the holy mass and the doors were unlocked,” said Vellamunda SHO Santhosh MA. Lucy had been in disagreement with her superiors for some time and the situation worsened after she joined the protest outside the Kerala High Court, demanding the arrest of Bishop Franco last year and voiced her opinion on TV channel discussions. 

Lucy, who was expelled by the Franciscan Clarist Congregation early this month as she “failed to give a satisfactory explanation for her lifestyle in violation of the proper law of the FCC”, has filed an appeal before the Vatican against the congregation’s decision. 

“It appears to be a case of miscommunication. According to the other nuns, another sister who was having fever was also there in the convent at that time.

As they felt it was not safe to leave the doors open, the nun who remained in the convent due to fever locked the front door of the convent from inside and the others locked the back door from outside,” said the officer.“Sr Lucy found both the doors locked as she got ready to go to the church. It appears there was no proper communication between Sr Lucy and the other nuns. The investigation is on. We will be looking at all aspects,” the officer said.

