Sriram Venkataraman case: Doctors’ body comes out against probe team

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) has come out against the special investigation team probing the accident case involving IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman on Monday. The KGMOA was irked after the SIT tried to shift the blame of delaying the blood alcohol concentration test to the casualty medical officer on duty at the General Hospital.

Raising the matter, the KGMOA state committee also approached the Chief Minister and the State Police Chief on Monday. It was in a report submitted to the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on August 13 that the SIT reportedly blamed the duty doctor for not undertaking the test on Sriram.

“The SIT has levelled a false allegation against the Casualty Medical Officer of GH Thiruvananthapuram. Police’s claim that the doctor failed to collect the blood sample irrespective of their requests is distorted,” said Dr GS Vijayakrishnan, KGMOA secretary. He further said the police had given neither written nor verbal request for Certificate of Drunkenness or collection of blood for estimation of alcohol level in blood.”