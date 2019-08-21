Kerala State Electricity Board hands over CM's Distress Relief Fund donation of Rs 131 crore

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after KSEB came under fire for allegedly diverting fund meant for the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), Power Minister MM Mani and KSEB chairman N S Pillai handed over a cheque for Rs 131 crore to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as CMDRF contribution.

KSEB had already donated Rs 50 crore to CMDRF. The entire amount was raised through a one-month salary challenge of employees, collected in 10 instalments from 2018 October to 2019 July. “Reports that KSEB has not handed over the funds collected to CMDRF are baseless. We don’t want to buy rice from this money,” Mani told reporters after handing over the cheque to the Chief Minister.