Old Congress warhorses in Kerala back in reckoning after Sonia Gandhi takes centre stage

While Mullappally favours the latter, incumbent leaders Kodikunnil Suresh and K Sudhakaran- both Lok Sabha MPs - are adamant that they continue. 

Senior Congress leader and former defence minister AK Antony addresses a press conference at AICC headquarters in New Delhi

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Sonia Gandhi back in the helm as party president, old warhorses in the state - from AK Antony and Mullappally Ramachandran to KV Thomas and PJ Kurien - are back in the reckoning nationally. W

While Antony is a Congress working committee member and a close confidant of the first family of the party, after the ascendancy of Rahul Gandhi, he did not enjoy as much clout as he did during Sonia’s tenure. 

The KPCC revamp which was to be completed before July 31, was delayed following the party not having a national president and group managers refusing to toe the line advocated by KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran. “Antony and Mullappally will have more clout now. This will reflect in the party revamp. There are indications an announcement will be made soon,” a source told Express.

Express had earlier reported the KPCC revamp hit a roadblock following the adamant stand taken by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on the “One man, one post” formula put forward by Mullappally. 
Ramesh felt popular leaders who are elected to the assembly and Parliament could not be sidelined in the party revamp citing the formula.  

Surprisingly, Oommen Chandy and KC Joseph, the ‘A’ group leaders, had accepted the line taken by Mullappally. Another bone of contention for the party is to whether the working presidents be continued or be given the post of vice-presidents. While Mullappally favours the latter, incumbent leaders Kodikunnil Suresh and K Sudhakaran- both Lok Sabha MPs - are adamant that they continue. 

Another major issue is the posting of UDF convenor. With the ‘A’ group taking a position that it will stick to the “One man, one post” formula, present UDF convenor Benny Behanan, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Chalakkudy constituency, has to be removed.

