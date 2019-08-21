Sister Lucy, who led protests against Franco Mulakkal, pens autobiography

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sister Lucy Kalappura, who had won bouquets and brickbats for leading the protest against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, will come out with her autobiography later this year. The book, ‘In the Name of the Lord, My God’, will be published by Kochi-based Pine Books in three languages — Malayalam, English and Hindi. Pine Books director Milton Francis, who is also a journalist, told Express that his company has received the full manuscript of the book, which will bring to light several goings-on inside the Church.

“The book will expose the true face of several persons who occupy high positions in the Church,” said Milton. Rampant corruption and sexual exploitation within the Church are expected to feature prominently in the book. “A bulk of it obviously contains Sr Lucy’s life after she became a nun at the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC),” he said.

With her bold step, Sr Lucy joins Sr Jesme

Sr Lucy joins Sr Jesme, who trod a similar path and published the much-discussed book ‘Amen: The Autobiography of a Nun’. Sr Jesme had published her first book in 2009, two years after leaving the Congregation of Mother of Carmel. Milton said Sr Lucy has named several persons in the book.

But he did not reveal their names as he has not got the permission from the lawyers yet to do so. “We hope to bring out the book by November,” he said. Sr Lucy was expelled from the FCC last week for ‘offences’ such as driving a car, appearing in TV discussions, publishing poems.