Home States Kerala

Don’t receive Canterbury Archbishop as state guest: Church of South India to Kerala CM

In their petition, the laymen said the Church’s invitation to the Archbishop was aimed at covering up several issues, including corruption. 

Published: 22nd August 2019 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It appears internal bickerings in the Church of South India (CSI) have come out in the open. A group of eminent personalities of the Church has petitioned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan not to receive the Archbishop of Canterbury as a state guest.

The Archbishop is slated to visit CSI Madhya Kerala Diocese in next week of August. In their petition, the laymen said the Church’s invitation to the Archbishop was aimed at covering up several issues, including corruption. 

“The Archbishop of Canterbury has no relevance for faithful in the state. The CSI is according him such a mammoth welcome to cover up the rot that has set in the Church and the state guest status provides a semblance of respect to the Church,” said Valson Thampu, former principal of St Stephen’s College, Delhi. 

The group of laymen also mentioned in the petition that the Church was trying to cover up criminal charges against bishops through extensive media coverage generated during the visit of the Archbishop. “CSI former moderator Bishop Daivasirvadam was remanded in Vijayawada sub-jail for 40 days between December 2018 and January 2019 in connection with embezzlement of funds to the tune of `70 crore,” said Jacob Mathew, secretary, CSITA stake-holders association.

“The Kerala High Court had cancelled the admission of 11 MBBS students in Dr Sommerwel  Memorial CSI Medical College, Karakonam, as they were given fake community certificates by bishops in Kerala”.
The petitioners also mentioned that it was not wise to spend money by according state guest facilities to the Archbishop of Canterbury when the state was reeling under the aftermath of flood and landslides.

“The Anglican Church is facing massive erosion in its membership and this Church is a remnant of the British colonial empire, which has no relevance as far as the Church of South India is concerned,” Mathew said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Church of South India Archbishop of Canterbury CSI Madhya Kerala Diocese Archbishop of Canterbury India visit Canterbury Archbishop Kerala guest
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp