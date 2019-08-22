Kerala High Court asks CPI leader P Raju to appear before passport officer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed CPI Ernakulam district secretary and former North Parvur MLA P Raju to appear before the Regional Passport Officer, Ernakulam, to explain whether he was aware of the FIR registered against him while applying for the passport.

Justice Devan Ramachandran directed the passport officer to take appropriate decision on or before August 26. If Passport Officer’s decision goes against the petitioner, he can approach the court, the court observed. The court issued the order on the petition filed by Raju seeking a directive to the passport officer not to impound his passport on the basis of the adverse police clearance report.

According to the petitioner, there was no crime pending against him when he applied for the passport. Later, he came to know that Kochi city police had registered a case against him on July 23. The police sent a report to the passport officer citing the crime registered against him.