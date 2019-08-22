Kerala politician Thushar Vellapally gets bail in UAE cheating case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) leader Thushar Vellapally, who was arrested in Dubai in a cheating case, received bail following the intervention of billionaire businessman MA Yusuff Ali.

A court in Ajman released Thushar on bail on a surety of 1 lakh dirham (around Rs 2 crore). He was arrested on Tuesday on the basis of a complaint filed by UAE-based businessman Nasil Abdulla.

The case pertains to a bounced cheque worth 10 million UAE dirham (around Rs 20 crore). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar seeking his intervention for releasing Thushar.

Meanwhile, the state police visited the house of the complainant at Mathilakam in Thrissur. Nasil was a subcontractor for a construction company owned by Thushar 10 years ago.