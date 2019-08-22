Home States Kerala

Post 2018 floods, a rope holds this house in Kerala together with a family living sans hope

Joseph Chacko, of Koduvelil House in Idukki district, is left with only a tiny room, where five members of his family, including a one-a-half-year-old child, squeeze into day and night. 

Published: 22nd August 2019 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala flood, Idukki floods

The dilapidated house of Joseph Chacko, of Chelachuvadu in Idukki, which was destroyed in the deluge of August 2018. Though it is dangerous to live in the crumbling house, the family stays there as they have no other place to go. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI:  It’s where they had shared their joy, but when earth caved in following a spell of heavy rain on August 17 last year, what stood in place of their living room was a deep 30-feet gorge. Joseph Chacko, of Koduvelil House at Chelachuvadu in Idukki, was left with only a tiny room, where five members of his family, including a one-a-half-year-old child, squeeze into day and night. 

If the sight from outside evokes sympathy, you feel scary once you step into the ruined remains. The walls and tiled roof are held together by a plastic rope! They do not seem to have any option to change their destiny, but stare at it.

(Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

Chacko, his wife Beena, son Jubin, daughter-in-law Sruthi and granddaughter Niha have been living in this dilapidated house for the past one year. They take shelter in a neighbour’s house when it rains heavily. “After the house collapsed, we took refuge in the relief camp for 10 days. Later, we shifted to a rented house hoping that the government would give rent.

ALSO READ| 2018 Kerala Floods: A journey through death and devastation

But as nobody turned up to help, we were forced to return to this house,” said Beena.The Kanjikuzhy panchayat initially refused to sanction compensation. But when Chacko demanded a certificate that the house was habitable, they sanctioned `4 lakh as compensation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koduvelil House 2018 Kerala floods Joseph Chacko Kerala 2018 floods home destroyed 2018 Kerala floods compenation
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp