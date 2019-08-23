Kerala honour killing: Verdict adds a feather in the cap of police, prosecution

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: For the state police and prosecution, it was a moment of satisfaction when the court convicted 10 out of 14 accused in the sensational Kevin murder case. A fool-proof and dedicated effort initiated by the police under direct supervision of then Kottayam district police chief Hari Sankar resulted in bringing the case to a successful close.

Perhaps, it may be for the first time an investigation team proved a murder without having any eye-witnesses or sufficient oral evidence. The whole case depended on scientific and technical evidence, which proved vital in the trial. Interestingly, the court convicted three accused even though the prime prosecution witness Aneesh Sebastian failed to recognise them during the identification parade.

To compensate for the lack of oral evidence, the investigation team led by DySP Girish P Sarathy recorded all circumstantial evidence, especially digital evidence. “It was a difficult task to prove a murder depending solely on circumstantial evidence. Moreover, in a case having more than 10 accused, it was also an uphill task to frame charges against all without loopholes. However, we got a judgement as expected,” said Hari Sankar.

A major point, which became crucial in the case, was that investigation could successfully prove with scientific evidence that Kevin, who knew swimming, died in knee-deep water. With the help of forensic experts, the police proved that he was conscious while drowning, which indicated the chance of homicidal drowning and the court accepted the prosecution’ argument. “It is a stunning victory for the prosecution. The court accepted all prosecution arguments, especially honour killing and murder charges,” said public prosecutor C S Ajayan.

Chacko also behind murder: Kevin’s father

Expressing dissatisfaction over the acquittal of Neenu’s father Chacko John, Kevin’s father Joseph alias Rajan said he was planning to move the higher courts against his acquittal. “Chacko John has a clear role in the murder. Though the investigation pointed to his role in the crime, he has managed to escape for the time being. We, however, are resolved to pursue this matter in higher courts. We expected punishment for all the accused,” he said.

Case so far

May 25, 2018: Kevin P Joseph and Neenu Chacko jointly submit marriage application before sub-registrar office, Ettumanoor. The same day, Neenu’s father Chacko John reaches Kottayam and requests Kevin’s father Joseph to dissuade his son from the affair.

May 26: Neenu’s mother Rehna meets Joseph at Nattassery and repeat the request.

May 27:

2 am: A 13-member gang led by Neenu’s brother Syanu barges into the house of Aneesh, Kevin’s cousin, and abducts Kevin and Aneesh. Kevin’s father and relatives reach Gandhinagar station and lodge a formal complaint. The police didn’t consider the case with due diligence.

8 am: The gang lets off Aneesh and he deposes before the police about the abduction.

11 am: Neenu files complaint with police. The SHO replies he is busy with CM’s visit in the district

5 pm: Police go to Thenmala, the native place of Neenu

10 pm: Police find one of the cars in which Syanu and team abducted Kevin

May 28, 8.30 am: Kevin’s body found in a stream near Thenmala

June 1: Syanu and father held

June 2: All 14 accused arrested

August 21: Police complete probe and file chargesheet

November 7: The court admits prosecution’s request to consider the case as honour killing

March 13, 2019: The court approves the chargesheet submitted by the police. Prosecution pleads to consider the murder as honour killing

April 24: The Principal Sessions Court, Kottayam, commences trial, accepting the prosecution’s request to conduct trial under honour killing guidelines

July 29: The court completes trial and posts the case to August 14 to pronounce judgment

August 14: The court posts case to August 22 to pronounce the final verdict