Home States Kerala

Kerala honour killing: Verdict adds a feather in the cap of police, prosecution

For the state police and prosecution, it was a moment of satisfaction when the court convicted 10 out of 14 accused in the sensational Kevin murder case.

Published: 23rd August 2019 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 01:45 AM   |  A+A-

The persons accused in the Kevin murder case coming out of the Principal Sessions Court after the pronouncement of the verdict in Kottayam on Thursday

The persons accused in the Kevin murder case coming out of the Principal Sessions Court after the pronouncement of the verdict in Kottayam on Thursday | Vishnu Prathap

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: For the state police and prosecution, it was a moment of satisfaction when the court convicted 10 out of 14 accused in the sensational Kevin murder case. A fool-proof and dedicated effort initiated by the police under direct supervision of then Kottayam district police chief Hari Sankar resulted in bringing the case to a successful close.

Perhaps, it may be for the first time an investigation team proved a murder without having any eye-witnesses or sufficient oral evidence. The whole case depended on scientific and technical evidence, which proved vital in the trial. Interestingly, the court convicted three accused even though the prime prosecution witness Aneesh Sebastian failed to recognise them during the identification parade. 

To compensate for the lack of oral evidence, the investigation team led by DySP Girish P Sarathy recorded all circumstantial evidence, especially digital evidence. “It was a difficult task to prove a murder depending solely on circumstantial evidence. Moreover, in a case having more than 10 accused, it was also an uphill task to frame charges against all without loopholes. However, we got a judgement as expected,” said Hari Sankar.

A major point, which became crucial in the case, was that investigation could successfully prove with scientific evidence that Kevin, who knew swimming, died in knee-deep water. With the help of forensic experts, the police proved that he was conscious while drowning, which indicated the chance of homicidal drowning and the court accepted the prosecution’ argument. “It is a stunning victory for the prosecution. The court accepted all prosecution arguments, especially honour killing and murder charges,” said public prosecutor C S Ajayan.

Chacko also behind murder: Kevin’s father

Expressing dissatisfaction over the acquittal of Neenu’s father Chacko John, Kevin’s father Joseph alias Rajan said he was planning to move the higher courts against his acquittal. “Chacko John has a clear role in the murder. Though the investigation pointed to his role in the crime, he has managed to escape for the time being. We, however, are resolved to pursue this matter in higher courts. We expected punishment for all the accused,” he said.

Case so far

May 25, 2018:  Kevin P Joseph and Neenu Chacko jointly submit marriage application before sub-registrar office, Ettumanoor. The same day, Neenu’s father Chacko John reaches Kottayam and requests Kevin’s father Joseph to dissuade his son from the affair. 

May 26: Neenu’s mother Rehna meets Joseph at Nattassery and repeat the request. 

May 27:

2 am: A 13-member gang led by Neenu’s brother Syanu barges into the house of Aneesh, Kevin’s cousin, and abducts Kevin and Aneesh. Kevin’s father and relatives reach Gandhinagar station and lodge a formal complaint. The police didn’t consider the case with due diligence. 

8 am: The gang lets off Aneesh and he deposes before the police about the abduction. 

11 am: Neenu files complaint with police. The SHO replies he is busy with CM’s visit in the district 

5 pm: Police go to Thenmala, the native place of Neenu

10 pm: Police find one of the cars in which Syanu and team abducted Kevin

May 28, 8.30 am: Kevin’s body found in a stream near Thenmala 

June 1: Syanu and father held

June 2: All 14 accused arrested 

August 21: Police complete probe and file chargesheet

November 7: The court admits prosecution’s request to consider the case as honour killing

March 13, 2019: The court approves the chargesheet submitted by the police. Prosecution pleads to consider the murder as honour killing

April 24: The Principal Sessions Court, Kottayam, commences trial, accepting the prosecution’s request to conduct trial under honour killing guidelines

July 29:  The court completes trial and posts the case to August 14 to pronounce judgment

August 14: The court posts case to August 22 to pronounce the final verdict

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kottayam district police Kevin murder case 2018 Kerala honour killing 2018 Kevin honour killing Chacko John Kevin P Joseph Neenu Chacko
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp