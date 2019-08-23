Kerala Police on alert after intel report hints LeT men in TN

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Police are on high alert after intelligence reports warned that six Lakshar-e-Taiba terrorists have sneaked into Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka through sea route.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera sent a directive to all the district police chiefs to exercise extreme caution.

They have been told to intensify security at the bus stands, railway stations and airports. Security and surveillance near places of worships will be beefed up. Special caution will be maintained in the districts bordering Tamil Nadu.

In case of spotting suspicious objects, the public can alert 112 or 0471 - 2722500.