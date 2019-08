Multiple trains cancelled, diverted due to landslide in Kerala

By UNI

PALAKKAD: A landslide took place between Padil (PADL) and Kulashekara (KLSK) stations in Mangalore in Thokur Section of Palakkad Division on Friday, an official statement said.

Consequently, a few train services were cancelled/diverted/short terminated. The restoration work was going despite adverse weather conditions.

Lokmanya Tilak, Kochuveli GaribRath, Ernakulam Okha Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin Thiruvananthapuram Express, Jamnagar Tirunelveli Express, scheduled on Friday was cancelled.

Thiruvananthapuram Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, Okha Ernakulam Express, scheduled on Saturday were also cancelled.

Thiruvananthapuram Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express would be diverted to run via Shoranur, Podanur, Erode, Jolarpettai, Kaptpadi and Renigunta, Kochuveli Indore Express was diverted to run via Shoranur, Podanur, Erode, Jolarpettai, Kaptpadi and Renigunta.

The Trivandrum Lokmanyatilak Netravathi Express was short terminated at Ernakulam Jn.

The train service was partially cancelled between Ernakulam Jn and Lokmanyatilak Terminus. The Nagercoil Mumbai CSMT Express was short terminated at Dindigul.

The train was partially cancelled between Dindigul and Mumbai CSMT.