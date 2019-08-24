Home States Kerala

Kerala cop’s suicide: Action council formed

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Demanding justice for Grade assistant sub-inspector PC Babu, who allegedly took his life because of harassment by a senior officer, an action council was formed at a meeting chaired by Anwar Sadat, MLA, at Keezhmadu library on Friday morning. The action council was formed by Keezhmadu panchayat president KA Ramesh. 

While Ramesh was elected the convener of the council, Sadat was chosen as the chief patron. District panchayat vice-president Abdul Muthaleeb is the patron. Shortly after his death, a WhatsApp message he had allegedly posted in the station group blaming sub-inspector R Rajesh for his extreme action surfaced, triggering allegations of workplace harassment. The deceased attached to Thadiyittaparambu police station was found hanging in his home at Kuttamassery near Aluva on Wednesday morning. 

People who came to attend his funeral on Thursday demanded action against the superior officer. Some of them even laid siege to Aluva-Perumbavur Road. They called off their stir only after DIG S Surendran, who is in charge of Ernakulam Range, promised to look into the issue. 

