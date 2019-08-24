Home States Kerala

Police to set up volunteer corps for student cadets

The aim is to ensure that they remain active volunteers of the police force right through their lives.

Published: 24th August 2019 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes ( Express Illustration)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state government will soon take the Student Police Cadet (SPC) to a new level by setting up a corps in which cadets who pass out are absorbed in various ranks. The aim is to ensure that they remain active volunteers of the police force right through their lives. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to give the green signal to the proposed State Volunteer Corps (SVC) project, first of its kind in the country, during the 10th anniversary celebrations of SPC, which has transformed the lives of more than 60,000 students since its launch in 2010. State police chief Loknath Behera has apprised the state government of the need to set up such a corps to improve the efficiency of community policing.

“We’ve prepared a detailed project for the SVC and the Chief Minister has been briefed about taking the SPC to another level to increase people participation in policing,” Behera told Express.SPC state nodal officer and IGP (Administration) P Vijayan said a draft proposal of the project has been prepared after consulting various stakeholders.

“The SVC is envisaged as a network of capable and committed young graduates from the SPC programme. SVC will function as an extended arm of the government and aim to support in the empowerment of socially and economically vulnerable groups, safeguard communities and improve governance,” the proposal said. “It’s planned as a lifelong association between the government and volunteers,” said Vijayan.The state police have prepared a detailed training manual for the SVC to make it one of the most successful models in the country.

