Prison switch of Keralite in Japan to be delayed

Shan AS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The transfer of Kalliyil Mahendrakumar Gereeshan, a Kozhikode native sentenced to life in Japan, to Kannur prison would have created history as it would have been the first instance in which a prisoner was repatriated to Kerala from the pacific nation.

The repatriation was to happen under the Council of Europe Convention on Transfer of Sentenced Persons, a treaty to which Indian and Japan were signatories. He was expected to land here later this month if not for the delay from the Japanese officials in giving final clearance for his transfer.

Gereeshan, a 39-year-old man, was running his business in Japan when he landed in prison after being arraigned in an attempt to murder case. He had served seven years in Japanese jail and knocked the Indian Embassy’s doors seeking a prison transfer.

The Government of India and the State Government were forthcoming in their support as they informed the Japanese authorities that Gereeshan could be lodged at Kannur prison upon repatriation.

Kerala Police, acting on the directive of the Home Department, had even deputed two officers to bring him back. However, the efforts of the Indian officials and the inmate himself seem to have come to a dead end at least for the time being.

As per sources in the state Home Department, the decision to send two officers has been cancelled as the Japanese officials are yet to finish the procedures needed for transferring the prisoner. The officers -- Special Branch Assistant Commissioner Pramod Kumar and Special Team DySP R Rajkumar -- were to leave for Japan on August 26 and return on August 29.

“The officers have been told not to go. The Japanese authorities seem to have developed cold feet and there is no chance of the inmate getting transfer till March 2020,” said sources. Sources said Gereeshan could have enjoyed reduction in the jail sentence as per Article 12 of the convention.“If his conduct in Indian prison is good, he could’ve got a release within a year or two. But in Japan, we never know,” the sources added.

