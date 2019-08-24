Home States Kerala

Prison switch of Keralite in Japan to be delayed

Kalliyil Mahendrakumar Gereeshan, a 39-year-old man, was running his business in Japan when he landed in prison after being arraigned in an attempt to murder case.

Published: 24th August 2019 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

The Japanese flag. (File photo | AFP)

The Japanese flag (File photo | AFP)

By Shan AS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The transfer of Kalliyil Mahendrakumar Gereeshan, a Kozhikode native sentenced to life in Japan, to Kannur prison would have created history as it would have been the first instance in which a prisoner was repatriated to Kerala from the pacific nation.

The repatriation was to happen under the Council of Europe Convention on Transfer of Sentenced Persons, a treaty to which Indian and Japan were signatories. He was expected to land here later this month if not for the delay from the Japanese officials in giving final clearance for his transfer.  

Gereeshan, a 39-year-old man, was running his business in Japan when he landed in prison after being arraigned in an attempt to murder case. He had served seven years in Japanese jail and knocked the Indian Embassy’s doors seeking a prison transfer. 

The Government of India and the State Government were forthcoming in their support as they informed the Japanese authorities that Gereeshan could be lodged at Kannur prison upon repatriation. 

Kerala Police, acting on the directive of the Home Department, had even deputed two officers to bring him back.  However, the efforts of the Indian officials and the inmate himself seem to have come to a dead end at least for the time being.

As per sources in the state Home Department, the decision to send two officers has been cancelled as the Japanese officials are yet to finish the procedures needed for transferring the prisoner. The officers -- Special Branch Assistant Commissioner Pramod Kumar and Special Team DySP R Rajkumar -- were to leave for Japan on August 26 and return on August 29.

“The officers have been told not to go. The Japanese authorities seem to have developed cold feet and there is no chance of the inmate getting transfer till March 2020,” said sources. Sources said Gereeshan could have enjoyed reduction in the jail sentence as per Article 12 of the convention.“If his conduct in Indian prison is good, he could’ve got a release within a year or two. But in Japan, we never know,” the sources added.

Japanese authorities haven’t given clearance though state police have deputed two officers to bring him to state

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Council of Europe Convention on Transfer Kalliyil Mahendrakumar Gereeshan Keralaite Japan prison Japan Keralite prison switch delay
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp