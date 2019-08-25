CPM must apologise to Sabarimala devotees: BJP Kerala chief PS Sreedharan Pillai

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai has urged the CPM to apologise to believers on the Sabarimala issue. While speaking to reporters on Saturday, he said, if the CPM was sincere in its introspection on its failures and the erosion in party support base, it must apologise.

Further criticising the Left parties, Pillai said, “The CPM has always back stabbed the country’s national and spiritual leadership.” He said that the slide of the two Left parties was inevitable.

He said CPM general secretary Sitaram Yerchury’s statement that Kashmir had turned into a war zone and that the Kashmir had sort of become an occupied territory and turning into another Palestine, can be equated with the statements of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.