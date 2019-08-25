Home States Kerala

CPM must apologise to Sabarimala devotees: BJP Kerala chief PS Sreedharan Pillai

Pillai said that the CPM has always back stabbed the country’s national and spiritual leadership.

Published: 25th August 2019 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 01:50 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai

BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai (File photo| EPS/Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai has urged the CPM to apologise to believers on the Sabarimala issue. While speaking to reporters on Saturday, he said, if the CPM was sincere in its introspection on its failures and the erosion in party support base, it must apologise. 

Further criticising the Left parties, Pillai said, “The CPM has always back stabbed the country’s national and spiritual leadership.” He said that the slide of the two Left parties was inevitable. 

He said CPM general secretary Sitaram Yerchury’s statement that Kashmir had turned into a war zone and that the Kashmir had sort of become an occupied territory and turning into another Palestine, can be equated with the statements of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PS Sreedharan Pillai Sabarimala devotees apology Kerala BJP CPM Sabarimala
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp