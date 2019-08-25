Home States Kerala

Fake certificate row: FIR filed against CSI South Kerala Diocese bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam

Rasalam is alleged of forging community certificates to help students get admission to CSI Somerwell Medical College at Karakonam.

Bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam of CSI South Kerala Diocese

Bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam of CSI South Kerala Diocese

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Neyyattinkara police have registered an FIR against Bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam of CSI South Kerala Diocese for allegedly forging community certificates to help students get admission to CSI Somerwell Medical College at Karakonam. 

According to the police, further action including arrest would be taken after recording statements from the complainant VP Mohan. The Bishop has been arraigned as the third accused in the case. The first accused is Vincent who sought Bishop’s help to forge caste certificate for his daughter. The second accused is Vincent’s daughter. 

“The complaint was lodged at the Neyyattinkara Judicial First Class Magistrate court and the court sent it to us through a Criminal Miscellaneous Petition. On court’s direction we have registered an FIR for forgery. However, we will quiz the Bishop only after checking with the complainant. Further action will be taken after getting preliminary evidence,” said J Pradeep, Station House Officer, Neyyattinkara.

The High Court had cancelled the admission of 11 MBBS students in the college after it was found that they had submitted fake community certificates given by the Bishop. The court directed the Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee to take action against erring students based on the petition submitted by three NEET-qualified candidates who alleged anomalies in admissions. 

