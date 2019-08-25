Rahul Gandhi suggests single-window system for reissuance of documents lost by Kerala flood victims

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking setting up of a single-window system for reissuance of documents lost or damaged during the recent devastating floods in the state.

Gandhi, in his letter to Vijayan, flagged that many flood-affected families in his constituency lost essential documents such as ration cards, Aadhaar cards, school or college certificates, land titles, registered documents, birth certificates, death certificates, tax receipts, pan cards.

The flood victims are forced to visit multiple offices requesting for reissuance of lost or damaged documents, he said.

Gandhi suggested that instead of expecting flood victims to approach many offices, a nodal officer at the office of the district collector may be designated to receive consolidated application from the affected families with details of lost documents.

The nodal officer may coordinate with respective departments, collect the duplicate copies of the documents and deliver at doorstep to the families, he said in the letter dated August 23.

"I hope that the state government will extend all possible support to the affected families in this regard," Gandhi said.