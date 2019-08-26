Bypolls to other constituencies likely in November: Kerala Chief Electoral Officer

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena stated that the byelection for the five Assembly constituencies, Mancheswaram, Vattiyoorkavu, Ernakulam, Konni and Aroor will take place in November.

Brushing aside the dissent raised by the ruling faction on the EC's decision to conduct byelection on Pala alone, Meena said that the electoral body could only take decisions as per the existing provisions.

"The political leaders could say whatever they want. But the EC could function only as per provisions. The reason why Pala was taken alone for the byelection is because of the fact that it has been six months since the death of sitting MLA KM Mani. In the case of other constituencies except for Mancheswaram, it was left vacant after the MLAs there gets elected as MPs. The vacancy thus arose gets counted only from June," said Meena.

According to him, in the case of Mancheswaram, the high court verdict came in July.