Centralised Intrusion Monitoring System to cover 10,000 spots in the first phase

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 10,000 business establishments across the state are expected to come under the security cover of Keltron’s Central Intrusion Monitoring System (CIMS) in the first phase. CIMS developed by Keltron and monitored by the state police is a state-of-the-art intelligence system envisaged to provide foolproof security to residences and high-security institutions like banks and jewellery stores. The project will be set on motion before September 15. CIMS envisages installing cameras and other sensors for their clients and the video footages will be monitored from the control room set up at the police headquarters.

The highlight of this project is that if any untoward incident happens in places which have subscribed to this project, the control room in the police headquarters will get an alert. They will then immediately inform the happening to the nearest police sation.

The police on their part have set up control rooms from where 15-20 cops will monitor the videos and listen to the feedbacks from sensors installed in spots across the state.

ADGP Manoj Abraham, the nodal officer of the project, said police will look after the law and order maintenance, and the rest of the technical requirements will be addressed by Keltron.

“From the policing angle, what excites us is that we will get to know about intrusions instantly. That will help us address the law and order issues,” he said. Manoj added that once the project is up and running, Kerala will be the first state in the country to do so.

Keltron on its part will set up cameras and sensors at the place of interested clients and will connect it to the control room in the police quarters. In return for this service, clients will have to pay installation charge, maintenance charge and CIMS monitoring charge. CIMS monitoring charge has been divided into four categories.

The minimum monitoring charge is Rs 500, while the maximum is Rs 2,500, which will go to the police.

Keltron Managing Director T R Hemalatha said they are enlightening the public about the project by conducting district-wise seminars. “We are telling them about the benefits of the project and how risks can be mitigated by using the system,” said Hemalatha.

Ruling out any chance of privacy of customers being compromised, she said the internationally accepted protocol will be followed.

State-of-the-art security

Keltron plans to draw 10,000 clients in 18 months. The monitoring system in the initial phase can handle 10 lakh clients, which will be scaled up further.