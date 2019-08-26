Home States Kerala

Rebuild Kerala: Scientific study to identify habitable areas, says CM

Due to repeated flooding and landslides, many areas across the state have become uninhabitable and  this poses a threat to the people.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the back-to-back flood havoc which struck the state, the government will conduct a scientific study to demarcate inhabitable and disaster-prone areas and will help to rehabilitate families to the safe zones, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said while handing over the 50 houses built by DP World under Rebuild Kerala scheme to the affected families at International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT), Vallarpadam, here on Sunday. 

“Due to repeated flooding and landslides, many areas across the state have become uninhabitable and  this poses a threat to the people. The government will soon launch a scientific study to demarcate the inhabitable and disaster-prone areas. The government will assist the residents to shift to safe zones following the study,” said Vijayan. 

Aimed at preventing yet  another deluge, the government is planning to come out with an action plan to protect and conserve water bodies. “Since the state has been hit by back- to-back natural calamities in the last two years, we need to take immediate measures to avoid another disaster. When the monsoon intensifies, water bodies which have been encroached upon are  unable to hold the water. This results in inundation of nearby areas. The state government will ensure the ‘room for the river’ through Haritha Keralam Mission,” he said. 

Pinaryi congratulated the general public on their intervention in the rebuilding activities. “Through efficient coordination during the flood, we were able to rescue many people to safety. Individuals from various walks of life adventurously rescued many from the claws of death. Instead of remaining helpless, we showed exemplary unity,” he said. 

As flood relief funds are allocated under the national policy, the small-scale merchants are missed out from the compensation. The government has instituted a Cabinet sub-committee to study their plight and to support them with financial aid.

