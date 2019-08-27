Abhaya murder case: 'Culprits trying to influence witnesses', says Action Council head

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The decision to list Sister Anupama as the sole witness to be examined on the first day of Sister Abhaya murder case trial has come under heavy criticism. After she turned hostile in the court, Abhaya Case Action Council convenor Jomon Puthenpurackal alleged the CBI was even not sure which all witnesses hold allegiance towards the accused.

“On the very first day of trial, they had listed three witnesses for examination. Two of them were already dead while the third one’s allegiance was towards the accused. This speaks volumes about the integrity of the premier agency,” he said.

Jomon also alleged that Raju, aka Adakka Raju, who had witnessed priests Kottoor and Jose Poothrikkayil climbing the staircase at the backside of the convent, was offered bribe for giving a statement conducive for the accused. “He was offered cash by those close to the accused to give a statement in their favour. The CBI has not taken any measures to block the accused from influencing the witnesses,” Jomon said.

Raju and Sanju Mathew, a neighbour who had seen Kottoor’s scooter in the midnight near the convent, will be examined on Tuesday. Raju is listed as the fifth witness, while Sanju is listed as the fourth witness. The examination of 56 witnesses will run till September 17.