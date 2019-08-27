Home States Kerala

Kevin murder case: Kerala court awards double life sentence to all 10 convicts

Notably, the court once observed that the case belonged to the category of rarest of the rare while the arguments were progressing.

Published: 27th August 2019 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Kevin P Joseph was abducted and murdered by a gang led by Syanu, to break the victim's relationship with Syanu's sister.

Kevin P Joseph was abducted and murdered by a gang led by Syanu, to break the victim's relationship with Syanu's sister.

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Principal Sessions Court Kottayam has sentenced all the 10 accused who were found guilty in the Kevin murder case, to double life imprisonment. The sentences shall run concurrently. Each of them should pay a fine of Rs 40,000.  

Of this Rs one lakh should be given to Aneesh Sebastian, the first accused, as compensation. The remaining amount should be equally divided between Kevin's father and fiancee, said the court. If the fine is not paid, their vehicles should be confiscated, the court said.  

Last week the court had convicted 10 persons in the Kevin murder case, including his fiancée's brother. 

READ | 10 including wife's brother found guilty of murdering Kevin

On Saturday when the court met, there were dramatic scenes when the sessions judge C Jayachandran considered the case hearing the arguments of the prosecution and the accused's counsel with regard to the sentence as the all guilty persons broke down and sobbed in the court pleading the judge to consider their age and family situation while pronouncing sentence.

Meanwhile, the first accused submitted a written request before the court. The accused's counsels also raised the point of guilty persons' age and the fact they never had faced in criminal cases before. However, the prosecution demanded maximum punishment for the guilty persons citing the Supreme Court observations in honour killing cases.

According to prosecution the apex court had the directed to award death sentence for the guilty persons in the honour killing, quoting the observation of justice Markandey Katju that "all persons who are planning to perpetrate `honour' killings should know that the gallows await them."

Notably, the court once observed that the case belonged to the category of rarest of the rare while the arguments were progressing.

Hearing the arguments of court posted the case to August  27 to pronounce the judgement. Earlier, the court had convicted 10 among 14 accused including Syanu Chacko, brother of Kevin's fiancée Neenu Chacko on the other day.

Apart from Syanu, the other persons convicted in the case are Niyasmon alias Chinnu, Ishan Isamyil, Riyas Ibrahimkutty, Manu Muraleedharan, Shifin Sajjad, N Nishad, Tittu Jerome, Fazil Sherif alias Appus, and Shanu Shajahan.

The court observed that IPC section 302 (murder charge) and 364 A (abduction for ransom or in order to compel any other person to do or abstain from doing any act) will stand against all the convicts.

Meanwhile, the court acquitted four accused including Neenu's father Chacko John, for want of evidences.

Pronouncing the judgement, the court approved the prosecution's argument that racial prejudice was the motive behind the youth's murder.

This is the first honour killing case being registered in the State. As per prosecution case, Kevin P Joseph, son of Joseph Jacob alias Rajan hailing from Platharayil house, Nattasseri near Kottayam, was abducted and murdered by a gang led by Syanu, to break the victim's relationship with Syanu's sister Neenu Chacko.

Two days before the death, Kevin and Neenu had filed a joint application for marriage. While Neenu was sent to a hostel thereafter, Kevin shifted to the residence of Aneesh Sebastian, one of his relative, at Gandhinagar.

In the early hours of May 27, 2018, Kevin and Aneesh were abducted from here and Aneesh was let off later. However, Kevin's body was recovered from a stream near Chaliyekkara, near Thenmala in the morning.

The case was investigated by DySP Girish P Sarathy and C S Ajayan appeared for prosecution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kevin murder case honour killing Kerala honour killing Neenu Chacko
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp