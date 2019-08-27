Home States Kerala

Thushar Vellapally cheque bounce case: Complainant Nazil’s parents hopeful of justice for son

After Nazil failed to pay his employees’ salary, people started thronging his residence demanding clearance of dues.  

Abdulla and Rabiya, the parents of Nazil Abdulla

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: It has been an inordinately long wait for justice. Nonetheless, Abdulla and Rabiya, the elderly parents of Malayali expat Nazil Abdulla who has lodged a complaint against business baron and BDJS chief Thushar Vellapally in a cheque bounce case, are pinning hopes on justice being delivered to their son finally.

“We are hopeful of a positive outcome to the financial issues which our son has been facing for so many years,” they told Express. According to them, “Nazil is an engineer by training and he set up his construction firm in the Gulf soon after graduation. It is after taking up the work of Thushar’s company that the issues started.”

After Nazil failed to pay his employees’ salary, people started thronging his residence demanding clearance of dues. “Our relatives and his friends helped us pay the salary dues. But we need to get the money owed by Thushar to return the amount loaned by relatives and friends. We also sold some land to pay off the debts,” said Rabiya.

It was in the wake of this that Abdulla senior suffered a debilitating stroke. “He was a very active person and a philanthropist as well. As a self-respecting person he simply couldn’t endure the sight of people turning up at the family home demanding that they be paid their salary dues,” said a neighbour. 

Nazil last visited Kerala - his wife and kids live in Ernakulam - over 18 months ago. “He had asked Thushar several times to return the money. When Thushar name was announced as NDA candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Nazil had again approached Thushar. But he didn’t respond positively. This is our last-ditch attempt to get back a normal life,” said the parents. 

