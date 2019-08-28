Rahul unhappy over Tharoor's Modi praise: Kerala Pradesh Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor could be in serious trouble as the Congress High Command is unhappy with his praise for Narendra Modi. State Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran has confirmed that former party president Rahul Gandhi was not at all happy with Tharoor’s statement.

“I have apprised Rahul Gandhi that Congressmen of the state are totally unhappy at the praise showered by Tharoor on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is being attacked by the party. Rahul is not at all happy with Tharoor’s unnecessary statement. I have also told him about the explanatory notice that I had sent to Tharoor on the controversy. AICC general secretaries KC Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik were present when I told Rahul about this,” the KPCC chief told Express.