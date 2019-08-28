Sr Lucy Kalappura expelled as per norms: Syro-Malabar Church

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church on Tuesday pointed out that the dismissal of Sr Lucy Kalappura from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) followed all canonical norms of the Church. “Those who are protesting against the Vatican’s decision and trying to intervene in the internal issues of the congregation will face disciplinary action,” stated a press release issued by the Media Commission on Tuesday.

The actions of Save Our Sisters (SOS) Action Council, a forum which supported the nuns’ protest, were also ruled out by the Synod. The Synod has directed Fr Augustine Vattoly, former convener of SOS, to stop all his actions related to the forum.

“The proposed protest of SOS Action Council in front of Mananthavadi FCC convent on August 28 must be called off. Those who participate in the protest will face disciplinary action of the Church,” warned the Synod. Meanwhile, a section of priests and laity of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese alleged that the Synod sabotaged the Vatican’s directions over the issues plaguing the archdiocese.

“The priests and laity have actually sacrificed their lives just because they have adopted a strong stand to safeguard the truth they have discovered in the course of time. It is our strong belief that at the end of the day, truth and justice will prevail in this struggle. At no point are we remotely willing to dilute our stands,” said Fr Jose Vaillikodath, spokesperson of the Archdiocesan Protection Council for Laity movement.

As the head of the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, Cardinal George Alencherry and his aides have blatantly violated the rules of the country and paid no heed to the canonical stipulations in the land scam. Assuming moral responsibility for these violations, he has to relinquish position, said members of the movement.