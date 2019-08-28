Home States Kerala

Sr Lucy Kalappura expelled as per norms: Syro-Malabar Church

Meanwhile, a section of priests and laity of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese alleged that the Synod sabotaged the Vatican’s directions over the issues plaguing the archdiocese. 

Published: 28th August 2019 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

Sister Lucy Kalappura

Sister Lucy Kalappura (Photo | ANI/Twitter)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church on Tuesday pointed out that the dismissal of Sr Lucy Kalappura from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) followed all canonical norms of the Church. “Those who are protesting against the Vatican’s decision and trying to intervene in the internal issues of the congregation will face disciplinary action,” stated a press release issued by the Media Commission on Tuesday.

The actions of Save Our Sisters (SOS) Action Council, a forum which supported the nuns’ protest, were also ruled out by the Synod. The Synod has directed Fr Augustine Vattoly, former convener of SOS, to stop all his actions related to the forum. 

“The proposed protest of SOS Action Council in front of Mananthavadi FCC convent on August 28 must be called off. Those who participate in the protest will face disciplinary action of the Church,” warned the Synod. Meanwhile, a section of priests and laity of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese alleged that the Synod sabotaged the Vatican’s directions over the issues plaguing the archdiocese. 

“The priests and laity have actually sacrificed their lives just because they have adopted a strong stand to safeguard the truth they have discovered in the course of time. It is our strong belief that at the end of the day, truth and justice will prevail in this struggle. At no point are we remotely willing to dilute our stands,” said Fr Jose Vaillikodath, spokesperson of the Archdiocesan Protection Council for Laity movement.

As the head of the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, Cardinal George Alencherry and his aides have blatantly violated the rules of the country and paid no heed to the canonical stipulations in the land scam. Assuming moral responsibility for these violations, he has to relinquish position, said members of the movement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syro Malabar Church Franciscan Clarist Congregation SOS Action Council Archdiocesan Protection Council for Laity movement Fr Jose Vaillikodath Sr Lucy Kalappura Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp