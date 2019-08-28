War of words between Kerala MPs Shashi Tharoor and K Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan criticised Shashi Tharoor for his Modi praise, the war of words between the two leaders has come to a flash point. Earlier in the day, Tharoor fired the first salvo.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP in an online article in an obvious reference to Muraleedharan’s previous stints with the DIC(K) and NCP, said that the Congress leader who had asked him to join the BJP had come back to the party only eight years ago.

Tharoor said that the said leader was constantly attacking the party before that. Irked by the remark, K Muraleedharan shot back saying Shashi Tharoor didn’t know the state. Obviously irritated by Tharoor questioning his political background, the former KPCC chief added that Tharoor hadn’t come to a position of questioning his political roots.

He also made it clear that if Tharoor continues with Modi praise he would be boycotted. Earlier K Muraleedharan had said that the statement of Tharoor praising Narendra Modi was unwarranted and that Congress leaders who admire the Prime Minister should join BJP. He also called upon party president Sonia Gandhi to take stern action against the Congress leaders praising Modi.