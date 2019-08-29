Home States Kerala

Early compensation, speedy rehabilitation needed for flood-hit: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi would be concluding his four-day visit to Wayanad tomorrow after visiting a family who lost two of their members and meeting the flood-affected Pathar and Kaippini.

Published: 29th August 2019 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi interacting with traders and public at Sacred Heart Forane Parish Hall Thiruvambady in Kozhikode.

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi interacting with traders and public at Sacred Heart Forane Parish Hall Thiruvambady in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

VYTHIRI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday sought early compensation and speedy rehabilitation for flood-affected people of his parliamentary constituency Wayanad.

Gandhi also attended a meeting of local self-government members at Mambad in Wandoor and said the primary aim of the elected representatives was to work for the interest of the people.

He also visited the flood-hit at Odayikkal regulator bridge area, and met the flood victims and the business community at Thiruvambady in Kozhikode.

Besides his new office at Kalpetta, the Wayanad MP on Thursday opened his second office at Mukkam and said the doors would always remain open for people of the constituency.

ALSO READ: Risking lives to save animals from jaws of death in 2018 Kerala floods

While interacting with locals at the St Claret Public School here on the third day of his visit to Wayanad, Gandhi said he had demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that compensation and relocation be done fast and quick.

Gandhi said he had been assured that the needful would be done.

"United Democratic Front (UDF) workers should put pressure on the Kerala government to ensure that compensation and relocation is done quickly and fast," he said.

The Congress MP said he could not help but salute the spirit of people, especially children, of Wayanad, which has been hit by devastating floods.

"Yesterday, I met a little girl, who was standing in front of her damaged house, but still had a smile on her face.

I asked her if she was scared during the floods and her reply was no," he said.

Pointing out that picturesque Wayanad had tremendous tourism potential, he said there was a need to develop it in a sustainable manner.

"I love Kerala, but when people say God's own country, they should think of Wayanad," Gandhi said.

He assured the people of his constituency that he would raise their problems in Parliament and said the issues faced by farmers in the region had been raised by him in the Lower House.

The Congress leader also met flood-affected people at Aaram Mayil in Pozhuthana panchayat.

Gandhi would be concluding his four-day visit to Wayanad tomorrow after visiting a family who lost two of their members and meeting the flood-affected Pathar and Kaippini.

Heavy rains and floods had triggered a series of landslides and caused havoc in the northern districts of Wayanad and Malappuram early this month in which at least 125 people lost their lives.

While 60 people died in Malappuram, 14 lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Wayanad district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad Kerala floods Kerala flood relief Kerala
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp