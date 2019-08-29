Early compensation, speedy rehabilitation needed for flood-hit: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

VYTHIRI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday sought early compensation and speedy rehabilitation for flood-affected people of his parliamentary constituency Wayanad.

Gandhi also attended a meeting of local self-government members at Mambad in Wandoor and said the primary aim of the elected representatives was to work for the interest of the people.

He also visited the flood-hit at Odayikkal regulator bridge area, and met the flood victims and the business community at Thiruvambady in Kozhikode.

Besides his new office at Kalpetta, the Wayanad MP on Thursday opened his second office at Mukkam and said the doors would always remain open for people of the constituency.

While interacting with locals at the St Claret Public School here on the third day of his visit to Wayanad, Gandhi said he had demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that compensation and relocation be done fast and quick.

Gandhi said he had been assured that the needful would be done.

"United Democratic Front (UDF) workers should put pressure on the Kerala government to ensure that compensation and relocation is done quickly and fast," he said.

The Congress MP said he could not help but salute the spirit of people, especially children, of Wayanad, which has been hit by devastating floods.

"Yesterday, I met a little girl, who was standing in front of her damaged house, but still had a smile on her face.

I asked her if she was scared during the floods and her reply was no," he said.

Pointing out that picturesque Wayanad had tremendous tourism potential, he said there was a need to develop it in a sustainable manner.

"I love Kerala, but when people say God's own country, they should think of Wayanad," Gandhi said.

He assured the people of his constituency that he would raise their problems in Parliament and said the issues faced by farmers in the region had been raised by him in the Lower House.

The Congress leader also met flood-affected people at Aaram Mayil in Pozhuthana panchayat.

Gandhi would be concluding his four-day visit to Wayanad tomorrow after visiting a family who lost two of their members and meeting the flood-affected Pathar and Kaippini.

Heavy rains and floods had triggered a series of landslides and caused havoc in the northern districts of Wayanad and Malappuram early this month in which at least 125 people lost their lives.

While 60 people died in Malappuram, 14 lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Wayanad district.