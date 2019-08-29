Rehabilitation of former bar employees in Kerala still a distant dream

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the LDF government’s reversal of liquor policy, out of the 730 bars that were closed, 514 have been reopened. However, hundreds of bar employees who lost their job following the bar closure in 2014-15 are running from pillar to post for their rehabilitation benefits even though the state government collected a whopping Rs 1,058.89 crore as cess and announced a ‘Suraksha Self Employment Scheme’ for their welfare.

It was in 2014 a 16-member group of bar employees started an eatery (thattukada) adjacent to the bar in Ettumanoor town in Kottayam district where they were working after it was closed on April 1, 2104. It was christened ‘Annam Muttiyavarude Thattukada’ (thattukada run by those who were deprived of their livelihood), aptly mirroring their plight. Though most of the bars have reopened, their bar is yet to open. So, they are left with no option but to run the thattukada.

“I had worked for 32 years in bars and we started the eatery along with other staff members so as to eke out a living. The government collected cess for our welfare. However, I got only Rs 10,000 as relief during the past five years,” said Ravi, a former employee and a native of Kottayam. He is the sole breadwinner of his family, which comprises his two daughters. His wife died of cancer two years ago. “I was debt-ridden following the treatment of my wife. During that time, I lost the job and there was no other way to earn a livelihood. With the commencement of this thattukada, I have an income,” he said.

According to Titto Thomas, a former bar employee, “The monthly collection of the thattukada is equally divided and given as salary to each worker,” he said. Several former employees opted for other jobs.

About 7,000 displaced bar workers have been wistfully waiting for the rehabilitation package. The government had imposed 5 per cent cess on liquor sales since October 2014 for the welfare of displaced bar workers. However, only Rs 8,75,45,000 has been utilised as a relief fund for employees so far.

Former bar employees alleged that the ‘Suraksha Self Employment Scheme’ for those who lost their jobs when bars were closed down still remains on paper. “Fifty per cent of former employees were not reappointed when the bars reopened. The cess collected is now being utilised for the activities of Vimukti project. The government has considered only the registered workers. However, the actual number of the employees who lost their jobs is more than 7,000,” said Madhya Vyavasaya Thozhilali Union (AITUC) president KK Ashraf.

“We are demanding an Industry Relations Council (IRC) - a three-tier committee comprising representatives of employees, bar managements and Labour Department - to look into the issues in this sector,” he said. According to government authorities, the proceedings to disburse the rehabilitation benefits are underway.