Kerala government forms panel to set up habitat in sensitive areas

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has formed a panel to study the ecosystem or habitat in the ecologically fragile areas, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, he said that the committee will look into how an ideal ecosystem or habitat can be set up in ecologically fragile areas and other areas by scientifically analyzing various parameters, including the scientific analysis of intense happenings in these areas, land use and strength of various terrains.

Professor KP Sudheer, executive vice president of Kerala State Science and Technology Council who is also a water resource engineering expert and principal secretary of the state government, will head the panel, which will have members from National Centre for Earth Science Studies, IIT Chennai, senior officials from Indian Meteorological Department, and member secretary of Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. The committee will submit its report to the state government in three months.

Pre-fabricated houses

The State Level Empowered Committee has decided to promote the construction of pre-fabricated houses in order to reduce the overuse and exploitation of natural resources. Steps would be taken to build the houses under the Life Mission using this technology, the Chief Minister said. There are a lot of agencies working in this sector and they will assemble the houses in the required places after manufacturing them in their factories.

People may show less enthusiasm in this construction initially, but the state will hold campaigns to promote the technology as it’s eco-friendly and gives all-weather comfort, he said. The government is also periodically analyzing the progress of the ‘room for river’ project, he said.

Responsibilities

Study the factors that led to extreme rainfall and subsequent tragedies in the state

Examine the warnings and pointers indicating the areas prone to intense landslides and suggest mitigating measures.

Study the flood map of the state and suggest measures to reduce flood impact

Suggest disaster risk reduction measures

Rs 10 lakh to family of Johnson

The cabinet meeting also announced Rs 10 lakh for the family of life guard Johnson who died at Shankhumugham beach while rescuing a girl from drowning. His wife would also be given a job in the tourism department based on her qualification.