Home States Kerala

Kerala government forms panel to set up habitat in sensitive areas

With focus on eco-friendly homes the panel will submit its report in three months.

Published: 30th August 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has formed a panel to study the ecosystem or habitat in the ecologically fragile areas, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, he said that the committee will look into how an ideal ecosystem or habitat can be set up in ecologically fragile areas and other areas by scientifically analyzing various parameters, including the scientific analysis of intense happenings in these areas, land use and strength of various terrains. 

Professor KP Sudheer, executive vice president of Kerala State Science and Technology Council who is also a water resource engineering expert and principal secretary of the state government, will head the panel, which will have members from National Centre for Earth Science Studies, IIT Chennai, senior officials from Indian Meteorological Department, and member secretary of Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. The committee will submit its report to the state government in three months.  

Pre-fabricated houses

The State Level Empowered Committee has decided to promote the construction of pre-fabricated houses in order to reduce the overuse and exploitation of natural resources. Steps would be taken to build the houses under the Life Mission using this technology, the Chief Minister said. There are a lot of agencies working in this sector and they will assemble the houses in the required places after manufacturing them in their factories. 

People may show less enthusiasm in this construction initially, but the state will hold campaigns to promote the technology as it’s eco-friendly and gives all-weather comfort, he said. The government is also periodically analyzing the progress of the ‘room for river’ project, he said.

Responsibilities

  • Study the factors that led to extreme rainfall and subsequent tragedies in the state 
  • Examine the warnings and pointers indicating the areas prone to intense landslides and suggest mitigating measures. 
  • Study the flood map of the state and suggest measures to reduce flood impact 
  • Suggest disaster risk reduction measures

Rs 10 lakh to family of Johnson

The cabinet meeting also announced Rs 10 lakh for the family of life guard Johnson who died at Shankhumugham beach while rescuing a girl from drowning. His wife would also be given a job in the tourism department based on her qualification.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala State Science and Technology Council Kerala ecologically fragile areas Kerala ecology habitat survey
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp