Syro-Malabar Church Synod: Cardinal Alencherry's stripped off his powers, two rebel bishops transferred

This is a clear change in the power structure in the Syro Malabar Church as Cardinal Alencherry has been handling the administration and finance matters of the Archdiocese till now.

Published: 30th August 2019 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 04:28 PM

Cardinal Mar George Alencherry

Cardinal Mar George Alencherry (Photo | EPS)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a move to bring an end to the revolt by a section of the priests against Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, the 11-day Synod of the Syro Malabar Church, which concluded here on Friday, decided to appoint Mar Antony Karayil, bishop of Mandya diocese, as Major Arch Episcopal vicar with full powers in the administration of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

Karayil will also handle the finance of the Archdiocese, as per the new arrangement. This is a clear change in the power structure in the Syro Malabar Church as Cardinal Alencherry has been handling the administration and finance matters of the Archdiocese till now.

The Synod, which has been going on at St Thomas Mount, Kakkanad, near here, also saw that the priests, who led the revolt against the Cardinal, transferred. While Mar Sebastian Adayanthrath was transferred to Mandya diocese, Jose Puthenveetil was moved as the first auxiliary bishop of Faridabad. 

Earlier, Auxiliary Bishops Mar Sebastian Adayanthrath and Mar Jose Puthenveetil were suspended following the directive by the Vatican for the reported revolt against the Cardinal.

The Vatican has approved the name of Kariyil put forward by the Synod, it was announced. Kariyil belongs to the Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese.

