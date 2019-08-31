Home States Kerala

Concrete evidence: Former PWD secretary TO Sooraj, 3 others held in Palarivattom flyover graft case

The scientific examination of samples collected by the VACB from the flyover revealed inadequacy of cement and steel used in the construction.

Published: 31st August 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

TO Sooraj

Former PWD Secretary TO Sooraj being taken to Vigilance Court in Muvattupuzha after his arrest was recorded by VACB in Palarivattom flyover graft case. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ther Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Friday arrested former PWD secretary TO Sooraj and three others in the Palarivattom flyover construction graft case after summoning them to its office here. The others held were construction company RDS Project’s managing director Sumith Goyal, KITCO ex-MD Benny Paul and Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) former assistant general manager MT Thankachan.

ALSO READ | TO Sooraj is no stranger to corruption cases

“We’ve collected concrete evidence of corruption in the Palarivattom flyover from its tendering process to construction stage. Sooraj, as PWD secretary, took interest to see the work was granted to RDS. Both KITCO and RBDCK were in favour of that company,” an officer said.

The scientific examination of samples collected by the VACB from the flyover revealed inadequacy of cement and steel used in the construction. “Benny Paul, who was heading the project’s consulting agency KITCO, didn’t supervise the construction. RBDCK (the agency assigned by the government to oversee the construction) officer Thankachan was aware of the inferior quality of construction,” said an officer.

Arrested four produced before Vigilance court

The arrested persons were produced before the Vigilance Court in Muvattupuzha and remanded. The VACB will seek their custody soon. More persons involved in the flyover construction will be interrogated in the coming days. The flyover, commissioned in 2016, was closed in May after cracks appeared.

ALSO READ | TO Sooraj dissuaded other contractors from bidding for Palarivattom flyover project

A team from IIT-Madras, which had first inspected the structure built spending `42 crore, submitted a report to PWD Minister G Sudhakaran highlighting the flaws. Palarivattom flyover was sanctioned in 2014 as part of the UDF government’s Sustainable and Planned Effort to Ensure Infrastructure Development programme, which included 50 infrastructure development projects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TO Sooraj Palarivattom flyover RDS Project Ltd Kerala Vigilance Kerala PWD PWD secretary Palarivattom flyover scam VACB
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp