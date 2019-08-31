KM Basheer death investigation satisfactory: Kanthapuram Aboobacker

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police investigation into the death of scribe KM Basheer is satisfactory, Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, chief patron of the Sunni Youth Society and president of the Islamic Educational Board of India, has said.

He was addressing media persons here on Friday to introduce an annual media award for journalists in the memory of Basheer, who was killed after his motorcycle was knocked down by a car allegedly driven by suspended IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman. He said he had called Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to learn about the current status of the probe.

“The chief minister told me that the investigation is in full swing and there won’t be any kind of partiality. The CM had talked with the ADGP and SP in charge of the investigation and he told me that the probe is on the right track. I have also shared our concerns and he assured us of all support,” Kanthapuram said.

He said the government has promised to ensure transparency in the probe. “During the accident, I was in Mecca. However, I appreciate the efforts made by the media to find out the truth behind the case,” Kanthapuram said.

KM Basheer memorial media award

KM Basheer memorial media award under the aegis of Siraj daily was introduced by Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar in the press conference. The annual award for the best scribe will be presented on August 3 on the day Basheer succumbed to injuries. The Siraj management said more details regarding the award will be announced later.