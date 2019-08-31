Home States Kerala

KM Basheer death investigation satisfactory: Kanthapuram Aboobacker

He said he had called Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to learn about the current status of the probe. 

Published: 31st August 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Late KM Basheer

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police investigation into the death of scribe KM Basheer is satisfactory, Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, chief patron of the Sunni Youth Society and president of the Islamic Educational Board of India, has said.

He was addressing media persons here on Friday to introduce an annual media award for journalists in the memory of Basheer, who was killed after his motorcycle was knocked down by a car allegedly driven by suspended IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman. He said he had called Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to learn about the current status of the probe. 

“The chief minister told me that the investigation is in full swing and there won’t be any kind of partiality. The CM had talked with the ADGP and SP in charge of the investigation and he told me that the probe is on the right track. I have also shared our concerns and he assured us of all support,” Kanthapuram said. 
He said the government has promised to ensure transparency in the probe. “During the accident, I was in Mecca. However, I appreciate the efforts made by the media to find out the truth behind the case,” Kanthapuram said. 

KM Basheer memorial media award
KM Basheer memorial media award under the aegis of Siraj daily was introduced by Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar in the press conference. The annual award for the best scribe will be presented on August 3 on the day Basheer succumbed to injuries. The Siraj management said more details regarding the award will be announced later. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KM Basheer Sriram Venkataraman
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp