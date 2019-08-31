NDA meet decides to put up BJP candidate

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A meeting of the Kerala NDA held in Kochi on Friday decided to field a BJP leader as candidate in the byelection to the Pala Assembly constituency. Flanked by Kerala Congress leader PC Thomas and Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader P C George, MLA, BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai announced that the NDA meet has decided that the BJP should contest the Pala byelection. The name of the candidate will be finalised by the BJP Parliamentary Board within two days, he told mediapersons here on Friday.

The NDA meeting decided to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi Government in the election campaign. The constituency-level election convention will be held at Pala on September 6. Election conventions will be conducted in all panchayats in the constituency on September 8, 9 and 10.