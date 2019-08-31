Nisha is Jose Mani faction’s choice for Pala byelection 

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Since the demand to name a candidate from late Kerala Congress supremo KM Mani’s family to be fielded in Pala was getting louder, Nisha Jose K Mani, wife of Jose K Mani, is likely to be announced as UDF candidate. Nisha’s name got an upper hand in the meeting of Jose faction leaders held at Pala on Friday.

It seems Jose’s position as Rajya Sabha member has spoiled his prospects. His earlier decision to resign as Lok Sabha MP to accept Rajya Sabha member position offered by the UDF and the plans to leave it to contest in the bypoll drew criticism from a few leaders. The closed-room discussion witnessed heated exchanges as a few delegates argued for an ‘acceptable’ candidate considering the indifferences in Kerala Congress (M), it is learnt.

Meanwhile, the P J Joseph faction called a meeting at Thiruvananthapuram by late night to combat the moves of the opposite side. Earlier, Kerala Congress acting chairman Joseph said that the party symbol would be allotted only to a winnable candidate. “Pala is witnessing a tough contest. Even KM Mani won the seat only with a margin of around 4,000 votes. UDF will announce its candidate on Sunday and the selection of the candidate is not a personal affair,” he said.

The Joseph faction leaders hesitated to respond citing the UDF direction to avoid public comments. Congress leaders have already expressed their displeasure on fielding Jose K Mani, who is currently a Rajya Sabha MP, as it leads to the loss of a UDF member in the upper house of Parliament.

According to the leaders, the meeting considered the names of Nisha and Jose as the major section of leaders was of the view that KM Mani’s successor should be from his family itself. The meeting has appointed a seven-member committee headed by Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, to finalise the candidate.“Chazhikadan is the convener of the committee and they will meet in the coming days and finalise a name by Sunday and it will be informed to KPCC and UDF,’’ said Jose.