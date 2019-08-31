Home States Kerala

Nisha is Jose Mani faction’s choice for Pala byelection 

Rival P J Joseph faction chose not to respond to the development, citing the Congress’ directive not to air the reservations in public

Published: 31st August 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Since the demand to name a candidate from late Kerala Congress supremo KM Mani’s family to be fielded in Pala was getting louder, Nisha Jose K Mani, wife of Jose K Mani, is likely to be announced as UDF candidate. Nisha’s name got an upper hand in the meeting of Jose faction leaders held at Pala on Friday. 

It seems Jose’s position as Rajya Sabha member has spoiled his prospects. His earlier decision to resign as Lok Sabha MP to accept Rajya Sabha member position offered by the UDF and the plans to leave it to contest in the bypoll drew criticism from a few leaders. The closed-room discussion witnessed heated exchanges as a few delegates argued for an ‘acceptable’ candidate considering the indifferences in Kerala Congress (M), it is learnt. 

Meanwhile, the P J Joseph faction called a meeting at Thiruvananthapuram by late night to combat the moves of the opposite side. Earlier, Kerala Congress acting chairman Joseph said that the party symbol would be allotted only to a winnable candidate. “Pala is witnessing a tough contest. Even KM Mani won the seat only with a margin of around 4,000 votes. UDF will announce its candidate on Sunday and the selection of the candidate is not a personal affair,” he said. 

The Joseph faction leaders hesitated to respond citing the UDF direction to avoid public comments. Congress leaders have already expressed their displeasure on fielding Jose K Mani, who is currently a Rajya Sabha MP, as it leads to the loss of a UDF member in the upper house of Parliament.

According to the leaders, the meeting considered the names of Nisha and Jose as the major section of leaders was of the view that KM Mani’s successor should be from his family itself. The meeting has appointed a seven-member committee headed by Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, to finalise the candidate.“Chazhikadan is the convener of the committee and they will meet in the coming days and finalise a name by Sunday and it will be informed to KPCC and UDF,’’ said Jose. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nisha Jose K Mani Kerala Congress KM Mani
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp