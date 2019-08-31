Pala byelection: CEO Meena talk about strict poll adherence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the byelection in the Pala assembly constituency slated to be held on September 23, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has urged political parties and candidates to strictly adhere to the model code of conduct.

“During campaigning, using religion or invoking God to influence or hurt the sentiments of the voters are prohibited under the model code of conduct for elections. There is no difference in the model code that was in place during the recent general elections and the byelection to be held (in Pala),” Meena told reporters.