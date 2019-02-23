Kerala: 10 tourists severely injured after hanging bridge collapses at Vagamon 

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Ten tourists were severely injured when a hanging bridge at Vagamon collapsed Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred when the tourists, who have come from Angamaly, were passing through the bridge put up between two trees as part of adventure activity. Police said rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot and the injured were shifted to a hospital at Erattupettah.

The tourists were from St George Church, Chulli in Angamaly. A police team along with Fire and Rescue personnel is camping at the spot.

(More details awaited)