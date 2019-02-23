Home States Kerala

‘LDF Government selectively implemented SC verdict on Sabarimala’

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF Government was selectively implementing the Supreme Court verdict and thereby harassing the Sabarimala devotees, said BJP national president Amit Shah.

PALAKKAD:  The Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF Government was selectively implementing the Supreme Court verdict and thereby harassing the Sabarimala devotees, said BJP national president Amit Shah. He was addressing a public meeting of party electoral organisational chiefs of the Palakkad and Alathur Lok Sabha constituencies here on Friday. 

“Two-thousand believers were jailed and cases were registered on 30,000 others by the Communist government of Kerala in the name of the Supreme Court verdict. The apex court had banned the use of loudspeakers in mosques. Has the Pinarayi Vijayan government dared to implement the verdict? The atheist LDF Government in Kerala is denying justice to believers in Kerala. Crores of people believe in the Lord Ayyappa, but the LDF Government was hurting their sentiments “ he said. 

The people of Kerala will join hands to drive out the LDF government as in the case of Tripura and West Bengal, he said.  The BJP national president, who had come prepared with a list of projects sanctioned by the NDA Government for Kerala, said the 13th Finance Commission during the of Manmohan Singh government had disbursed `45,393 crore. 

“The UPA government had eight ministers from Kerala. However, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government has disbursed `1.98 lakh crore, which is four times than that of its predecessor, even though it did not have even one member of Parliament from Kerala.” 

“The Mahagatbandhan is unable to project even a common PM candidate. How can such a coalition take the country forward? The Mahagatbandhan does not have a leader, ideology, programme or game plan. While the NDA had a leader, the Mahagatbandhan had only “dealers,” he said.  He called on the people of Kerala to give a chance to the BJP to weed out corruption.

‘LDF, UDF lack clear stand on Sabarimala issue’
Palakkad: BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai on Friday lashed out at the ruling CPM-led LDF and the main Opposition Congess-headed UDF combine, accusing them of failing to take a clear stance on the Sabarimala issue. Pillai told reporters, following the BJP state leadership meet here, while the CPM had duped the believers openly, the Congress did so on the sly.  Though Congress chief Rahul Gandhi came down to Kochi when the Sabarimala issue was raging, he maintained a studied silence on the issue, according to the BJP leader.

