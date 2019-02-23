Home States Kerala

Septuagenarian Imam arrested on POCSO charge

Sasi, a native of Vithura, had come for work at the girl’s house six years ago and it was then that he allegedly abused the girl, who was nine at the time.

Published: 23rd February 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team probing the POCSO case against former Tholicode Imam Shafeeq Moulvi has arrested a septuagenarian for alleged sexual abuse of the girl six years ago. Sasi, who worked as a construction worker, was arrested by Vithura police the other day.

Sasi, a native of Vithura, had come for work at the girl’s house six years ago and it was then that he allegedly abused the girl, who was nine at the time. The sexual abuse came to the attention of the Child Welfare Committee counsellors when they were interacting with the girl in connection with sexual harassment involving the former Imam is an accused. Sasi has since been remanded in custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POCSO Imam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp