Septuagenarian Imam arrested on POCSO charge

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team probing the POCSO case against former Tholicode Imam Shafeeq Moulvi has arrested a septuagenarian for alleged sexual abuse of the girl six years ago. Sasi, who worked as a construction worker, was arrested by Vithura police the other day.

Sasi, a native of Vithura, had come for work at the girl’s house six years ago and it was then that he allegedly abused the girl, who was nine at the time. The sexual abuse came to the attention of the Child Welfare Committee counsellors when they were interacting with the girl in connection with sexual harassment involving the former Imam is an accused. Sasi has since been remanded in custody.