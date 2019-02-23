Two students of Malappuram Government College arrested for putting up anti-national posters

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Two students of Malappuram Government College were arrested on Thursday for allegedly putting up posters inside their college campus seeking sovereignty for Kashmir and Manipur.

The arrested are Rinshad, 21, a BCom student, and Muhammed Haris, 19, a BA Islamic history student. The duo, said Malappuram SI Mohammed Rafeeq, has been charged under Section 124 (A) (sedition) of the IPC.

The arrest was made on a complaint from the principal. The students pasted posters on which slogans ‘Freedom for Kashmir’, ‘Azadi for Kashmir’ ‘End bloodshed’ and ‘Freedom for Manipur’ were written.

They were spotted pasted on the wall of the car parking area.

The college principal removed the posters on Wednesday and approached the police with a formal complaint along with the posters on Thursday morning. Following this, the students were taken into custody and their arrest was recorded. Some girl students were also part of the gang that pasted posters.

The police confirmed the arrested were part of an organisation called Radical Students Forum (RSF).

The cops said Rinshad is an active worker of RSF, a pro-Left organisation. Police suspect his links with many extreme Left organisations and their workers across the state. Rinshad had been under watch by the police after he participated in a campaign expressing solidarity with Maoist groups. The campaign was held as part of observing the death anniversary of slain Maoist leaders Kuppu Devraj and Ajitha. The duo was killed inside Nilambur forest during an encounter.