Flood mitigation work at CIAL to start soon

 In a bid to convert the Cochin International Airport into a flood free zone, the district administration has decided to implement the flood mitigation measures proposed by KITCO.

The Cochin International Airport during the mid-August floods | File Pic

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In a bid to convert the Cochin International Airport into a flood free zone, the district administration has decided to implement the flood mitigation measures proposed by KITCO. The decision to implement the project which is divided into several stages, was taken during a meeting conducted by District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla and attended by Anwar Sadath MLA, Roji M John MLA and officials and representatives from Angamaly Municipality, Chengamanad, Kalady, Sreemoolanagaram, Nedumbassery, Kanjoor Grama Panchayaths and CIAL officials. 

KITCO had proposed 18 remedial measures for flood mitigation at the airport and the adjoining areas. As per the proposal, rejuvenation of the diversion canal from Chengalthodu north, through the south of the Airport, joining the south portion of Chengalthodu at a total cost of `26.20 crore is top of the list. As was evident during the floods, the Chengalthodu diversion that was carried out during airport construction itself as the airport split the canal, failed to function as planned. The proposal accords high priority to the canal rejuvenation project. 

Constructing an 200 m elevated road, on the left bank of the diversion canal and raising the existing approach ways at a total cost of `10.57 crore and the construction of a bridge at A P Varkey Road across the Chengalthodu at a cost of  rupees eight crore are the second and third measures suggested by KITCO. 

Bridge at Chethicode across the Chengalthodu at a total cost of rupees eight crore was the fourth measure. A bridge across Chengalthodu at Puliyampilly at rupees eight crore and constructing RCC Storm water drains to Kariyad-Mattoor Road and leading the water to the nearby water body with a total cost of `2.1crore are the 5th and 6th measures respectively.  Reconstruction of bridges at Kuzhippalam, at a total cost of `6 crore is in the last leg of proposal.

The entire flood mitigation project is divided into two phases with the 1st phase financed by CIAL. Meanwhile, a DPR for phase II would be prepared by KITCO and forwarded to the Government for approval.The Cochin International Airport was shut down during the August floods which inundated its premises, including runways.

Comments

