‘Govt should spruce up social security system’

Ashok Kanawala, vice-president, HDFC AMC, T K Arun, Editor (Opinion) The Economic Times also participated in the seminar.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “The geriatric care provides an opportunity to foster State’s development provided we prepare a proper action plan to address this issue,” T K Jose, Additional Chief Secretary, Kerala, said while inaugurating a seminar organised by the Geojit Financial Services in association with the HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) here on Saturday. 

“During the recent floods, it is sad to note that many aged between 75 and 80 were found to be isolated. This calls for creating durable institutions for looking after senior citizens with sound economic planning and financial means instead of charity. This may lead to a lasting solution for this issue,” Jose said.
‘State to become society of aged by next four decades’C J George, managing director, Geojit Financial Services said that the state will soon become a society of aged by 2060. 

“This is a matter of grave concern. To ensure a smooth and secure life after superannuation, people should ideally start their retirement planning at least 30 years in advance,” he said.‘Need to activate, engage senior citizens’Jacob John Kattakayam, Professor Emeritus at the University of Kerala, and vice-president  Research Committee on Ageing of the International Sociology Association spoke on changing demographics and the issues faced by older generation. 

“The Government should allocate more resources to spruce up the social security system on par with the developed nations. Also, we need to activate and engage senior citizens in these efforts,” he said.

Seminar’s focus
The seminar addressed the socio-economic issues and challenges posed by rapid increase in 60 plus population in the state.

