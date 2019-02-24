KSRTC e-buses to ply from Monday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC will launch 10 zero emission; noiseless, air-conditioned battery operated e-vehicles on Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam route from Monday. In the capital, these low-floor buses will operate on Thiruvananthapuram city to Kaliyakkavilai, Peroorkada to Nedumangad, Pothencode to Venjaramoodu, Kovalam and Technopark to Attingal route.

In Ernakulam, the e-buses will operate from Kochi city to Muvattupuzha (via Fort Kochi-Mattancherry-Nedumbassery route), Angamaly via Aroor route and Nedumbassery (Vyttila-Kundanoor route).

Chain services will also be conducted between Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam via Alappuzha with four schedules (4 am, 4.30 am, 5 am, 5.30 am, 6 am) in the morning and five schedules (5 pm, 6 pm, 7 pm, 8 pm, 9 pm) in the evening. Commuters can avail the tickets for the e-bus through KSRTC web site - www.online.keralartc.com.