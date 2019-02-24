Home States Kerala

KSRTC e-buses to ply from Monday

 The KSRTC will launch 10 zero emission; noiseless, air-conditioned battery operated e-vehicles on Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam route from Monday.

Published: 24th February 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC, bus, Karnataka bus

Image of a KSRTC bus used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shadab Akhtar Rabbani)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The KSRTC will launch 10 zero emission; noiseless, air-conditioned battery operated e-vehicles on Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam route from Monday. In the capital, these low-floor buses will operate on Thiruvananthapuram city to Kaliyakkavilai, Peroorkada to Nedumangad, Pothencode to Venjaramoodu, Kovalam and Technopark to Attingal route. 

In Ernakulam, the e-buses will operate from Kochi city to Muvattupuzha (via Fort Kochi-Mattancherry-Nedumbassery route), Angamaly via Aroor route and Nedumbassery (Vyttila-Kundanoor route). 

Chain services will also be conducted between Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam via Alappuzha with four schedules (4 am, 4.30 am, 5 am, 5.30 am, 6 am) in the morning and five schedules (5 pm, 6 pm, 7 pm, 8 pm, 9 pm) in the evening. Commuters can avail the tickets for the e-bus through KSRTC web site - www.online.keralartc.com.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp