‘Only a federal front can give course correction’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The time has come for the country to have a non-BJP, non-Congress government giving emphasis to the federal polity of the states, said Nizamabad MP Kavitha Kalvakuntla. The federal front proposal put forward by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in Telangana State is meant as a course correction for the country which lacks vision even 72 years on since Independence, a majority of them under Congress and BJP rule, according to Kavitha.

“We have been working on the proposed front and holding consultations with various regional parties both overtly and covertly to strengthen the front, which is being promoted as an alternative to BJP and Congress camps. It will not be a mere grouping of political parties, with the states having more say in the front as its very important to give powers to states to strengthen the country,” she told reporters here on Saturday.

According to Kavitha, both the Congress and the BJP should realise rhetoric will not work always. Despite the BJP’s strength in Parliament, the party has failed to deliver on its poll promises, including the 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha. She said the PM KISAN Scheme announced by the Centre in the last budget was the extension of ‘Rythu Bandhu’, an investment support scheme for landholding farmers, implemented by Telangana State.

The TRS Government in Telangana is working on a unique project which envisages free education from the KG to PG-level. It is also exploring ways to educate an entire generation which will ensure quality and compulsory free education to posterity, she said.

Financial empowerment is the biggest equaliser, says Kavitha Kalvakuntla

T’Puram: Financial empowerment is the biggest equaliser, said TRS MP Kavitha Kalvakuntla here on Saturday. She was speaking on ‘Caste and its Discontents’ at the National Students’ Parliament held as part of the ‘Festival of Democracy,’ celebrating 60 years of Kerala Legislative Assembly. “Caste is a broader issue that everyone is aware of.

After 70 years of giving reservations, it’s high time the government and the young minds think of new solutions for bridging the gap. The political scenario at present lacks the open-mindedness to grow above petty politics for the betterment of people,” she said. “However, this is not an issue existing only in India and the country should not be judged on these factors alone. Over the years, many countries have been resorting to some form of oppression,” she said.