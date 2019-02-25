35 per cent increase in Chinese tourist inflow to Kerala: Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the tourist inflow to the state from China in 2018 had seen a 35 per cent increase. He said with more co-operation and people to people interactions there will be a steady increase in the flow of tourists to the state.

He was speaking at the inauguration of “The need to strengthen India China Bilateral relations and co-operation for Peace and Development” seminar at Press Club here on Sunday. The India-China Friendship Association, organised the seminar.

He said the trade between India and China had touched $84 billion and that this trade relationship between the two neighbouring countries is good for the all round development of the nations.

Meanwhile, the Cultural Counselor with the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, Zhan Jianxin said there are several areas of cooperation between the two countries. He stressed on the importance of people to people interactions than government to government relationship and said friendship associations like India- China association are essential in developing these relationships.