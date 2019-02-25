Abuses fly thick and fast as Facebook spat escalates

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Facebook spat between Congress MLA V T Balram and writer K R Meera, over the slaying of two Youth Congress workers in Kasargod, escalated on Sunday.

After receiving a series of abusive comments from Congress workers, Meera also accused Anil Antony, the son of senior leader A K Antony, who is in charge of the Congress’ IT Cell, of being repetitive both the language and content. “At these times when communalism and religious hatred rule the roost, all those who believe in democracy are looking up to Rahul Gandhi. After seeing Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with the students of Delhi University the other day, my expectations went up. But, immediately after, some people either under the instructions of V T Balram or others, abused me by calling names on my Facebook page,” she wrote.

“A K Antony is one of those leaders I have utmost respect for. His son is in charge of the IT Cell of the Congress party. My request to Anil Antony ‘The comments (on my FB page) are repetitive. Kindly feed more words. Shouldn’t there be a minimum reading pleasure.”

Balram in a FB post later said: “What matters is not political correctness in discourse; what’s important is how correct are political murders in a modern society. So, what we want to discuss is the two murders of our two bedfellows.”

“We don’t intend to fall into the trap of diverting the discussions from the murders and those who protect them.”

The spar began after Balram, in a FB post, asked if the writer had said anything about the Kasargod murders.